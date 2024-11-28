28 November 2024
EN

Adnan Ahmadzada to lead Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir football club

Football
News
28 November 2024 15:02
20
Adnan Ahmadzada to lead Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir football club

Renowned businessman and former SOCAR employee Adnan Ahmadzada is stepping into professional football management.

According to Idman.biz, citing Prosport.az, Ahmadzada, who has strong ties to the global football scene—particularly with FC Barcelona—will assume leadership of Mingachevir Football Club, currently competing in the First Division, starting January.

Known for his connections with football legends like Brazilian World Cup champion Ronaldinho and Barcelona president Joan Laporta, as well as his friendship with Argentinian World Cup winner Lionel Messi, Ahmadzada aims to revive Mingachevir’s football legacy. His primary goal is to restore the club to its former glory and promote professional football in the city.

As a result, Ayaz Aliyev, currently serving as Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Economy and originally from Mingachevir, will no longer lead the club. Additionally, his classmate Nurlan Ahmadov is expected to be removed from his position as Chairman of the Board.

The club’s new name is likely to be ASTA or ASTA-Mingachevir, reflecting Ahmadzada’s Azerbaijan Sport Talents Academy (ASTA). This football academy has sent several Azerbaijani youth players to Spain's Marset Academy this year, leveraging Ahmadzada’s connections with Barcelona.
Moreover, ASTA’s players, currently participating in AFFA’s youth leagues, are expected to be integrated into Mingachevir Football Club.

Ahmadzada also plans to lease the Mingachevir City Stadium, owned by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, for an extended period. He aims to significantly enhance its infrastructure to meet professional standards.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Abdellah Zoubir: "Life in Azerbaijan is wonderful"
16:53
Football

Abdellah Zoubir: "Life in Azerbaijan is wonderful"

In an interview with France's L'Équipe, Qarabag midfielder Abdellah Zoubir spoke highly of life in Azerbaijan
UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon
16:34
Football

UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon

Predictions from various foreign sports outlets suggest a tough challenge for the Azerbaijani champions
National team players file complaint against Ramil Sheydayev to AFFA
16:11
Football

National team players file complaint against Ramil Sheydayev to AFFA

Most players of the Azerbaijani national football team no longer want to play alongside Ramil Sheydayev
Celebrities predict the Qarabag vs. Lyon match
16:04
Football

Celebrities predict the Qarabag vs. Lyon match

The Qarabag vs. Lyon game in the Europa League Group Stage is set to take place today at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium
Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer
15:27
Football

Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer

Scouts from Red Star plan to attend today’s Europa League Group Stage match between Qarabag and Lyon
Lampard officially appointed as Coventry City boss
15:24
Football

Lampard officially appointed as Coventry City boss

The 46-year-old manager has signed a 2.5-year contract

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
27 November 13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans
Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League
25 November 17:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League

"Both decisions were correct and confirmed by VAR"
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
UCL league phase round 5 statistics
27 November 15:01
Football

UCL league phase round 5 statistics

40 goals scored across 9 games made this the joint-second most prolific day in Champions League history