Adnan Ahmadzada to lead Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir football club

Renowned businessman and former SOCAR employee Adnan Ahmadzada is stepping into professional football management.

According to Idman.biz, citing Prosport.az, Ahmadzada, who has strong ties to the global football scene—particularly with FC Barcelona—will assume leadership of Mingachevir Football Club, currently competing in the First Division, starting January.

Known for his connections with football legends like Brazilian World Cup champion Ronaldinho and Barcelona president Joan Laporta, as well as his friendship with Argentinian World Cup winner Lionel Messi, Ahmadzada aims to revive Mingachevir’s football legacy. His primary goal is to restore the club to its former glory and promote professional football in the city.

As a result, Ayaz Aliyev, currently serving as Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Economy and originally from Mingachevir, will no longer lead the club. Additionally, his classmate Nurlan Ahmadov is expected to be removed from his position as Chairman of the Board.

The club’s new name is likely to be ASTA or ASTA-Mingachevir, reflecting Ahmadzada’s Azerbaijan Sport Talents Academy (ASTA). This football academy has sent several Azerbaijani youth players to Spain's Marset Academy this year, leveraging Ahmadzada’s connections with Barcelona.

Moreover, ASTA’s players, currently participating in AFFA’s youth leagues, are expected to be integrated into Mingachevir Football Club.

Ahmadzada also plans to lease the Mingachevir City Stadium, owned by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, for an extended period. He aims to significantly enhance its infrastructure to meet professional standards.

