Copenhagen in Sumqayit, Chelsea Faces Heidenheim

Football
News
28 November 2024 11:40
18
The UEFA Europa Conference League league phase continues with the completion of Matchday 4 today.

Idman.biz reports that 17 matches will be played, following one game already held on November 27. Among today’s fixtures, one will take place in Azerbaijan, as Dinamo Minsk hosts Copenhagen in Sumgayit.

The day’s main clash will be held in Germany, where two undefeated teams face off as Heidenheim welcomes Chelsea.

The next round of matches is scheduled for December 12.

UEFA Europa Conference League
League phase – Matchday 4, November 28

- 19:30: Astana vs. Vitoria
- 21:45: Borac vs. LASK
- 21:45: Cercle Brugge vs. Hearts
- 21:45: Dinamo Minsk vs. Copenhagen
- 21:45: Heidenheim vs. Chelsea
- 21:45: Noa vs. Vikingur
- 21:45: Molde vs. APOEL
- 21:45: Celje vs. Jagiellonia
- 21:45: Panathinaikos vs. HJK
- 21:45: St. Gallen vs. Bačka Topola
- 21:45: TNS vs. Djurgården
- 00:00: Fiorentina vs. Pafos
- 00:00: Lugano vs. Gent
- 00:00: Mladá Boleslav vs. Betis
- 00:00: Olimpija vs. Larne
- 00:00: Omonia vs. Legia
- 00:00: Rapid vs. Shamrock Rovers

