Galatasaray to face Alkmaar, Fenerbahce take on Slavia in Europa League encounter

The Europa League league phase continues with the V round of matches.

According to Idman.biz, 18 matches will take place on the first Matchday of the second half of the league phase.

Azerbaijan’s champion Qarabag will host Lyon. Three Turkish clubs are also in action. Galatasaray will face Alkmaar in the Netherlands, while Fenerbahce will challenge Slavia in the Czech Republic. Besiktas will play Maccabi in an away match outside of Turkiye.

The current leader of the tournament, Lazio, will host Ludogorets. Qarabag’s next opponent, Elfsborg, will play against Athletic in Spain.

The upcoming matches of the next round are scheduled for December 11-12.

Europa League

Group Stage, V Round

November 28

21:45. Athletic vs Elfsborg

21:45. Alkmaar vs Galatasaray

21:45. Besiktas vs Maccabi (T-A)

21:45. Dinamo Kyiv vs Victoria

21:45. RFS vs PAOK

21:45. Qarabag vs Lyon

21:45. Anderlecht vs Porto

21:45. Lazio vs Ludogorets

00:00. Midtjylland vs Eintracht

00:00. Twente vs Union

00:00. Ferencvaros vs Malmö

00:00. FCSB vs Olympiacos

00:00. Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt

00:00. Nice vs Rangers

00:00. Real Sociedad vs Ajax

00:00. Braga vs Hoffenheim

00:00. Slavia vs Fenerbahce

00:00. Tottenham vs Roma

Rank Team Pl W D L F/A Pts 1 Lazio 4 4 0 0 11-2 12 2 Ajax 4 3 1 0 13-1 10 3 Galatasaray 4 3 1 0 12-8 10 4 Eintracht 4 3 1 0 8-4 10 5 Anderlecht 4 3 1 0 7-3 10 6 Athletic 4 3 1 0 6-2 10 7 Tottenham 4 3 0 1 8-4 9 8 FCSB 4 3 0 1 7-5 9 9 Lyon 4 2 1 1 8-4 7 10 Rangers 4 2 1 1 8-5 7 11 Olympiacos 4 2 1 1 5-3 7 12 Bodo/Glimt 4 2 1 1 6-5 7 12 Midtjylland 4 2 1 1 4-3 7 14 Ferencvaros 4 2 0 2 7-4 6 15 Manchester United 4 1 3 0 7-5 6 16 Victoria 4 1 3 0 7-6 6 17 Alkmaar 4 2 0 2 6-6 6 18 Besiktas 4 2 0 2 4-8 6 19 Hoffenheim 4 1 2 1 5-5 5 20 Rome 4 1 2 1 3-3 5 21 Fenerbahce 4 1 2 1 5-6 5 22 Porto 4 1 1 2 8-8 4 23 Slavia 4 1 1 2 3-3 4 24 Elfsborg 4 1 1 2 7-8 4 25 Real Society 4 1 1 2 5-6 4 26 Braga 4 1 1 2 4-7 4 27 Twente 4 0 3 1 4-6 3 28 Malmö 4 1 0 3 3-6 3 29 Qarabag 4 1 0 3 3-9 3 30 Union 4 0 2 2 2-4 2 31 RFS 4 0 2 2 4-8 2 32 Nice 4 0 2 2 4-8 2 33 PAOK 4 0 1 3 3-8 1 34 Ludogorets 4 0 1 3 1-6 1 35 Maccabi Tel-Аviv 4 0 0 4 2-11 0 36 Dinamo Kyiv 4 0 0 4 0-10 0

Idman.biz