Galatasaray to face Alkmaar, Fenerbahce take on Slavia in Europa League encounter

The Europa League league phase continues with the V round of matches.
According to Idman.biz, 18 matches will take place on the first Matchday of the second half of the league phase.
Azerbaijan’s champion Qarabag will host Lyon. Three Turkish clubs are also in action. Galatasaray will face Alkmaar in the Netherlands, while Fenerbahce will challenge Slavia in the Czech Republic. Besiktas will play Maccabi in an away match outside of Turkiye.
The current leader of the tournament, Lazio, will host Ludogorets. Qarabag’s next opponent, Elfsborg, will play against Athletic in Spain.
The upcoming matches of the next round are scheduled for December 11-12.
Europa League
Group Stage, V Round
November 28
21:45. Athletic vs Elfsborg
21:45. Alkmaar vs Galatasaray
21:45. Besiktas vs Maccabi (T-A)
21:45. Dinamo Kyiv vs Victoria
21:45. RFS vs PAOK
21:45. Qarabag vs Lyon
21:45. Anderlecht vs Porto
21:45. Lazio vs Ludogorets
00:00. Midtjylland vs Eintracht
00:00. Twente vs Union
00:00. Ferencvaros vs Malmö
00:00. FCSB vs Olympiacos
00:00. Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt
00:00. Nice vs Rangers
00:00. Real Sociedad vs Ajax
00:00. Braga vs Hoffenheim
00:00. Slavia vs Fenerbahce
00:00. Tottenham vs Roma
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Pl
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
F/A
|
Pts
|
1
|
Lazio
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
11-2
|
12
|
2
|
Ajax
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
13-1
|
10
|
3
|
Galatasaray
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
12-8
|
10
|
4
|
Eintracht
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
8-4
|
10
|
5
|
Anderlecht
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
7-3
|
10
|
6
|
Athletic
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
6-2
|
10
|
7
|
Tottenham
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
8-4
|
9
|
8
|
FCSB
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
7-5
|
9
|
9
|
Lyon
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
8-4
|
7
|
10
|
Rangers
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
8-5
|
7
|
11
|
Olympiacos
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5-3
|
7
|
12
|
Bodo/Glimt
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
6-5
|
7
|
12
|
Midtjylland
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4-3
|
7
|
14
|
Ferencvaros
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
7-4
|
6
|
15
|
Manchester United
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
7-5
|
6
|
16
|
Victoria
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
7-6
|
6
|
17
|
Alkmaar
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
6-6
|
6
|
18
|
Besiktas
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4-8
|
6
|
19
|
Hoffenheim
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
5-5
|
5
|
20
|
Rome
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
3-3
|
5
|
21
|
Fenerbahce
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
5-6
|
5
|
22
|
Porto
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
8-8
|
4
|
23
|
Slavia
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3-3
|
4
|
24
|
Elfsborg
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
7-8
|
4
|
25
|
Real Society
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
5-6
|
4
|
26
|
Braga
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4-7
|
4
|
27
|
Twente
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
4-6
|
3
|
28
|
Malmö
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
3-6
|
3
|
29
|
Qarabag
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
3-9
|
3
|
30
|
Union
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
2-4
|
2
|
31
|
RFS
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
4-8
|
2
|
32
|
Nice
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
4-8
|
2
|
33
|
PAOK
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
3-8
|
1
|
34
|
Ludogorets
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
1-6
|
1
|
35
|
Maccabi Tel-Аviv
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2-11
|
0
|
36
|
Dinamo Kyiv
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0-10
|
0
