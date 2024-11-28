28 November 2024
Galatasaray to face Alkmaar, Fenerbahce take on Slavia in Europa League encounter

Football
News
28 November 2024 10:51
The Europa League league phase continues with the V round of matches.

According to Idman.biz, 18 matches will take place on the first Matchday of the second half of the league phase.

Azerbaijan’s champion Qarabag will host Lyon. Three Turkish clubs are also in action. Galatasaray will face Alkmaar in the Netherlands, while Fenerbahce will challenge Slavia in the Czech Republic. Besiktas will play Maccabi in an away match outside of Turkiye.

The current leader of the tournament, Lazio, will host Ludogorets. Qarabag’s next opponent, Elfsborg, will play against Athletic in Spain.

The upcoming matches of the next round are scheduled for December 11-12.

Europa League
Group Stage, V Round
November 28
21:45. Athletic vs Elfsborg
21:45. Alkmaar vs Galatasaray
21:45. Besiktas vs Maccabi (T-A)
21:45. Dinamo Kyiv vs Victoria
21:45. RFS vs PAOK
21:45. Qarabag vs Lyon
21:45. Anderlecht vs Porto
21:45. Lazio vs Ludogorets
00:00. Midtjylland vs Eintracht
00:00. Twente vs Union
00:00. Ferencvaros vs Malmö
00:00. FCSB vs Olympiacos
00:00. Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt
00:00. Nice vs Rangers
00:00. Real Sociedad vs Ajax
00:00. Braga vs Hoffenheim
00:00. Slavia vs Fenerbahce
00:00. Tottenham vs Roma

Rank

Team

Pl

W

D

L

F/A

Pts

1

Lazio

4

4

0

0

11-2

12

2

Ajax

4

3

1

0

13-1

10

3

Galatasaray

4

3

1

0

12-8

10

4

Eintracht

4

3

1

0

8-4

10

5

Anderlecht

4

3

1

0

7-3

10

6

Athletic

4

3

1

0

6-2

10

7

Tottenham

4

3

0

1

8-4

9

8

FCSB

4

3

0

1

7-5

9

9

Lyon

4

2

1

1

8-4

7

10

Rangers

4

2

1

1

8-5

7

11

Olympiacos

4

2

1

1

5-3

7

12

Bodo/Glimt

4

2

1

1

6-5

7

12

Midtjylland

4

2

1

1

4-3

7

14

Ferencvaros

4

2

0

2

7-4

6

15

Manchester United

4

1

3

0

7-5

6

16

Victoria

4

1

3

0

7-6

6

17

Alkmaar

4

2

0

2

6-6

6

18

Besiktas

4

2

0

2

4-8

6

19

Hoffenheim

4

1

2

1

5-5

5

20

Rome

4

1

2

1

3-3

5

21

Fenerbahce

4

1

2

1

5-6

5

22

Porto

4

1

1

2

8-8

4

23

Slavia

4

1

1

2

3-3

4

24

Elfsborg

4

1

1

2

7-8

4

25

Real Society

4

1

1

2

5-6

4

26

Braga

4

1

1

2

4-7

4

27

Twente

4

0

3

1

4-6

3

28

Malmö

4

1

0

3

3-6

3

29

Qarabag

4

1

0

3

3-9

3

30

Union

4

0

2

2

2-4

2

31

RFS

4

0

2

2

4-8

2

32

Nice

4

0

2

2

4-8

2

33

PAOK

4

0

1

3

3-8

1

34

Ludogorets

4

0

1

3

1-6

1

35

Maccabi Tel-Аviv

4

0

0

4

2-11

0

36

Dinamo Kyiv

4

0

0

4

0-10

0

Real Madrid set unprecedented record with three losses in UCL league phase
10:35
World football

Real Madrid set unprecedented record with three losses in UCL league phase

No previous Champions League winner has ever lost this many times in the group and league stages of the following season
Champions League sets new record with 67 goals in one round
10:23
World football

Champions League sets new record with 67 goals in one round

A new record has been set in the UEFA Champions League
Azerbaijan women's national team to face Russia in Sochi test
10:10
Football

Azerbaijan women’s national team to face Russia in Sochi test

The Azerbaijan women's national football team will play their next match today
Qarabag hosts Lyon in crucial Europa League clash
10:09
Football

Qarabag hosts Lyon in crucial Europa League clash

Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will play their next European competition match today
Austria moves ahead, Azerbaijan awaits Qarabag – UEFA Rankings
09:38
Football

Austria moves ahead, Azerbaijan awaits Qarabag – UEFA Rankings

The updated UEFA country rankings have been announced
Van Nistelrooy set to be appointed Leicester City manager
09:35
World football

Van Nistelrooy set to be appointed Leicester City manager

Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly close to being appointed as the head coach of Leicester City

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol
25 November 15:08
Football

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed
Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
27 November 13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans
Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League
25 November 17:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League

"Both decisions were correct and confirmed by VAR"
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel