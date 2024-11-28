Austria moves ahead, Azerbaijan awaits Qarabag – UEFA Rankings

The updated UEFA country rankings have been announced.

According to Idman.biz, the matches played during the fifth round of the Champions League group stage and the fourth round of the Conference League group stage led to some nations improving their points tally.

This caused a shift in the standings, with Austria overtaking Norway.

Azerbaijan has maintained its position, ranking 27th in Europe with 19.625 points. The country trails Romania by 0.500 points but holds a similar margin over Bulgaria. Qarabag, set to face Lyon today in the Europa League, could boost Azerbaijan’s points with a successful result.

This season, Azerbaijan has earned 2.875 points. For the overall rankings:

• Zira and Qarabag contributed 1.250 points each.

• Sabah earned 0.250 points.

• Sumgayit added 0.125 points.

England tops the rankings with 96.160 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 10.428 96.160 7/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 9.625 84.981 8/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 8.428 78.989 7/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 9.125 77.035 8/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 8.357 63.522 6/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 7.166 59.066 5/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 9.600 55.616 5/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 7.600 48.800 5/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 7.500 41.050 4/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 5.900 39.500 4/ 5 11 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 6.600 33.400 4/ 5 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 5.375 33.250 2/ 4 13 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 5.200 31.500 3/ 5 14 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 4.625 31.250 3/ 4 15 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 4.600 31.175 3/ 5 16 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 4.750 31.075 2/ 4 17 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 1.875 30.625 1/ 4 18 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 6.375 29.625 2/ 4 19 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.125 26.275 1/ 4 20 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 2.700 24.475 2/ 5 21 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 2.600 23.400 2/ 5 22 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 6.250 22.000 3/ 4 23 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 4.625 22.000 1/ 4 24 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 5.000 21.975 3/ 4 25 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 1/ 4 26 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 4.625 20.125 1/ 4 27 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 1/ 4 28 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 2.875 19.125 1/ 4 29 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18.299 0 30 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 5.125 16.375 2/ 4 31 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 1.875 14.250 1/ 4 32 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 3.625 13.250 1/ 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 3.375 12.333 1/ 4 34 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 35 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.125 12.000 1/ 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.375 11.750 1/ 4 37 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.000 11.500 1/ 4 38 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 2.500 11.000 1/ 4 39 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 40 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 2.500 10.625 1/ 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 43 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 44 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 45 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 46 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.000 7.833 1/ 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 1/ 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.375 5.500 1/ 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

