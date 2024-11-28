Austria moves ahead, Azerbaijan awaits Qarabag – UEFA Rankings

28 November 2024
The updated UEFA country rankings have been announced.

According to Idman.biz, the matches played during the fifth round of the Champions League group stage and the fourth round of the Conference League group stage led to some nations improving their points tally.

This caused a shift in the standings, with Austria overtaking Norway.

Azerbaijan has maintained its position, ranking 27th in Europe with 19.625 points. The country trails Romania by 0.500 points but holds a similar margin over Bulgaria. Qarabag, set to face Lyon today in the Europa League, could boost Azerbaijan’s points with a successful result.

This season, Azerbaijan has earned 2.875 points. For the overall rankings:

• Zira and Qarabag contributed 1.250 points each.
• Sabah earned 0.250 points.
• Sumgayit added 0.125 points.
England tops the rankings with 96.160 points.

#

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

10.428

96.160

7/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

9.625

84.981

8/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

8.428

78.989

7/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

9.125

77.035

8/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

8.357

63.522

6/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

7.166

59.066

5/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

9.600

55.616

5/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

7.600

48.800

5/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

7.500

41.050

4/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

5.900

39.500

4/ 5

11

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

6.600

33.400

4/ 5

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

5.375

33.250

2/ 4

13

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

5.200

31.500

3/ 5

14

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

4.625

31.250

3/ 4

15

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

4.600

31.175

3/ 5

16

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

4.750

31.075

2/ 4

17

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

1.875

30.625

1/ 4

18

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

6.375

29.625

2/ 4

19

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.125

26.275

1/ 4

20

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

2.700

24.475

2/ 5

21

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

2.600

23.400

2/ 5

22

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

6.250

22.000

3/ 4

23

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

4.625

22.000

1/ 4

24

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

5.000

21.975

3/ 4

25

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

1/ 4

26

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

4.625

20.125

1/ 4

27

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

1/ 4

28

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

2.875

19.125

1/ 4

29

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18.299

0

30

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

5.125

16.375

2/ 4

31

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

1.875

14.250

1/ 4

32

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

3.625

13.250

1/ 4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

3.375

12.333

1/ 4

34

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

35

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.125

12.000

1/ 4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.375

11.750

1/ 4

37

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.000

11.500

1/ 4

38

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

2.500

11.000

1/ 4

39

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

40

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

2.500

10.625

1/ 4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

43

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

44

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

45

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

46

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.000

7.833

1/ 4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

1/ 4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.375

5.500

1/ 4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

Idman.biz

