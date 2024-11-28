Austria moves ahead, Azerbaijan awaits Qarabag – UEFA Rankings

The updated UEFA country rankings have been announced.
According to Idman.biz, the matches played during the fifth round of the Champions League group stage and the fourth round of the Conference League group stage led to some nations improving their points tally.
This caused a shift in the standings, with Austria overtaking Norway.
Azerbaijan has maintained its position, ranking 27th in Europe with 19.625 points. The country trails Romania by 0.500 points but holds a similar margin over Bulgaria. Qarabag, set to face Lyon today in the Europa League, could boost Azerbaijan’s points with a successful result.
This season, Azerbaijan has earned 2.875 points. For the overall rankings:
• Zira and Qarabag contributed 1.250 points each.
• Sabah earned 0.250 points.
• Sumgayit added 0.125 points.
England tops the rankings with 96.160 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
10.428
|
96.160
|
7/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
9.625
|
84.981
|
8/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
8.428
|
78.989
|
7/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
9.125
|
77.035
|
8/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
8.357
|
63.522
|
6/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
7.166
|
59.066
|
5/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
9.600
|
55.616
|
5/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
7.600
|
48.800
|
5/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
7.500
|
41.050
|
4/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
5.900
|
39.500
|
4/ 5
|
11
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
6.600
|
33.400
|
4/ 5
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
5.375
|
33.250
|
2/ 4
|
13
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
5.200
|
31.500
|
3/ 5
|
14
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
4.625
|
31.250
|
3/ 4
|
15
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
4.600
|
31.175
|
3/ 5
|
16
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
4.750
|
31.075
|
2/ 4
|
17
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
1.875
|
30.625
|
1/ 4
|
18
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
6.375
|
29.625
|
2/ 4
|
19
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.125
|
26.275
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
2.700
|
24.475
|
2/ 5
|
21
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
2.600
|
23.400
|
2/ 5
|
22
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
6.250
|
22.000
|
3/ 4
|
23
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
4.625
|
22.000
|
1/ 4
|
24
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
5.000
|
21.975
|
3/ 4
|
25
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
4.625
|
20.125
|
1/ 4
|
27
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
28
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
2.875
|
19.125
|
1/ 4
|
29
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18.299
|
0
|
30
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
5.125
|
16.375
|
2/ 4
|
31
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
1.875
|
14.250
|
1/ 4
|
32
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
3.625
|
13.250
|
1/ 4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
3.375
|
12.333
|
1/ 4
|
34
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
35
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.125
|
12.000
|
1/ 4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.375
|
11.750
|
1/ 4
|
37
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.000
|
11.500
|
1/ 4
|
38
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
2.500
|
11.000
|
1/ 4
|
39
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
40
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
2.500
|
10.625
|
1/ 4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
43
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
44
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
45
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
46
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.000
|
7.833
|
1/ 4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
1/ 4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.375
|
5.500
|
1/ 4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
