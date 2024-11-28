28 November 2024
Real falls in England, dramatic ending in Eindhoven – VIDEO

28 November 2024 09:21
The Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League 2024/2025 league phase concluded today.

According to Idman.biz, nine matches were played on the second day of the round.

The main clash of the day took place in England, where Liverpool hosted Real Madrid. The match ended with a 2-0 victory for the home side. Both teams missed penalties, with Mbappe and Salah failing to convert their chances.

In another match held in England, Aston Villa and Juventus settled for a goalless draw. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund claimed a confident victory in Zagreb.

In Eindhoven, Shakhtar squandered a 2-0 lead. PSV staged a dramatic comeback, scoring three goals after the 87th minute to send the Ukrainian team home empty-handed.

The sixth-round matches are scheduled for December 10-11.

Champions League
Group Stage, Matchday 5 – November 27
• 21:45: Crvena Zvezda 5–1 Stuttgart

• 21:45: Sturm 1–0 Girona
• 00:00: Aston Villa 0–0 Juventus

• 00:00: Bologna 1–2 Lille
• 00:00: Celtic 1–1 Brugge
• 00:00: Dinamo Zagreb 0–3 Borussia Dortmund
• 00:00: Liverpool 2–0 Real Madrid

• 00:00: Monaco 2–3 Benfica
• 00:00: PSV 3–2 Shakhtar

Rank

Team

Pl

W

D

L

F/A

Pts

1

Liverpool

5

5

0

0

12-1

15

2

Inter

5

4

1

0

7-0

13

3

Barcelona

5

4

0

1

18-5

12

4

Borussia Dortmund

5

4

0

1

16-6

12

5

Atalanta

5

3

2

0

11-1

11

6

Bayer

5

3

1

1

11-5

10

7

Arsenal

5

3

1

1

8-2

10

8

Monaco

5

3

1

1

12-7

10

9

Aston Villa

5

3

1

1

6-1

10

10

Sporting

5

3

1

1

10-7

10

11

Brest

5

3

1

1

9-6

10

12

Lille

5

3

1

1

7-5

10

13

Bavaria

5

3

0

2

12-7

9

14

Benfica

5

3

0

2

10-7

9

15

Atlético

5

3

0

2

11-9

9

16

Milan

5

3

0

2

10-8

9

17

Manchester City

5

2

2

1

13-7

8

18

PSV

5

2

2

1

10-7

8

19

Juventus

5

2

2

1

7-5

8

20

Celtic

5

2

2

1

9-9

8

21

Feyenoord

5

2

1

2

10-13

7

22

Brugge

5

2

1

2

4-7

7

23

GNK Dinamo

5

2

1

2

10-15

7

24

Real

5

2

0

3

9-9

6

25

PSG

5

1

1

3

3-6

4

26

Shakhtar

5

1

2

2

4-8

4

27

Stuttgart

5

1

1

3

4-11

4

28

Sparta Praha

5

1

1

4

5-14

4

29

Sturm Graz

5

1

0

4

2-6

3

30

Girona

5

1

0

4

4-9

3

31

Red Star

5

1

0

4

9-17

3

32

Salzburg

5

1

0

4

3-15

3

33

Bologna

5

0

1

4

1-7

1

34

Leipzig

5

0

0

5

4-10

0

35

Slavic Bratislava

5

0

0

5

4-18

0

36

Young Boys

5

0

0

5

2-17

0

