Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag

Approximately 150 fans of France's Lyon club will support their team in the UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag in Baku.

According to Anar Hajiyev, head of the press service for the Azerbaijani team, this information was shared with Report by the club's representative, Idman.biz reports.

Hajiyev confirmed that between 120 and 150 supporters of the visiting team will be in the stands.

The Qarabag vs. Lyon match will take place on November 28 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, kicking off at 21:45.

