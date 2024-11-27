Former football star Mikheil Kavelashvili runs for presidency

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party has officially nominated lawmaker and former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

The announcement was made by the party's honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili during a briefing in Tbilisi, following a meeting of the political council, Idman.biz.

This comes just a day after Georgia's parliament voted to hold the presidential election on December 14, with the inauguration scheduled for December 29.

Kavelashvili, 53, is a co-founder of the People's Power party, formed in 2022 after breaking away from Georgian Dream. The party currently holds six seats in Georgia’s parliament.

He represented the Georgian national team over 40 times from 1991 to 2002 and played as a striker for notable clubs including Dinamo Tbilisi, Manchester City, and Basel.

Idman.biz