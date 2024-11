The Russian head coach of Sabah Vasiliy Berezutskiy has appointed two assistant coaches.

According to Idman.biz, Elnur Hamidov, the head of the club's press service, shared this information with Report.

Dmitri Smirnov and Aleksandr Nagorny will join the coaching staff at Sabah.

The Baku club signed a 2.5-year contract with Vasiliy Berezutskiy, the former Russian national team defender, on November 25.

Idman.biz