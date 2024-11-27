Liverpool hosts Real Madrid in blockbuster match as Champions League heats up

The Champions League league phase reaches its conclusion for Matchday 5 today.

According to Idman.biz, nine matches are scheduled for the second day of games.

The headline match will take place in England, where Liverpool hosts Real Madrid in a thrilling showdown.

Two other key encounters are also drawing attention due to their potential impact on the standings:

Aston Villa vs. Juventus

Monaco vs. Benfica

These matches hold significant importance in the tournament rankings.

Upcoming Matches:

Champions League – league phase

Matchday 5, November 27

21:45: Crvena Zvezda vs. Stuttgart

21:45: Sturm vs. Girona

00:00: Aston Villa vs. Juventus

00:00: Bologna vs. Lille

00:00: Celtic vs. Brugge

00:00: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Borussia Dortmund

00:00: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

00:00: Monaco vs. Benfica

00:00: PSV vs. Shakhtar

The final matches of Matchday 6 are scheduled for December 10-11.

Rank Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Inter 5 4 1 0 7-0 13 2 Barcelona 5 4 0 1 18-5 12 3 Liverpool 4 4 0 0 10-1 12 4 Atalanta 5 3 2 0 11-1 11 5 Bayer 5 3 1 1 11-5 10 6 Monaco 4 3 1 0 10-4 10 7 Arsenal 5 3 1 1 8-2 10 8 Sporting 5 3 1 1 10-7 10 9 Brest 5 3 1 1 9-6 10 10 Borussia Dortmund 4 3 0 1 13-6 9 11 Bayern Munich 5 3 0 2 12-7 9 12 Aston Villa 4 3 0 1 6-1 9 13 Atletico Madrid 5 3 0 2 11-9 9 14 AC Milan 5 3 0 2 10-8 9 15 Manchester City 5 2 2 1 13-7 8 16 Juventus 4 2 1 1 7-5 7 17 Lille 4 2 1 1 5-4 7 18 Celtic 4 2 1 1 9-9 7 19 Dinamo Zagreb 4 2 1 1 10-12 7 20 Feyenoord 5 2 1 2 10-13 7 21 Real Madrid 4 2 0 2 9-7 6 22 Benfica 4 2 0 2 7-5 6 23 Brugge 4 2 0 2 3-6 6 24 PSV 4 1 2 1 7-5 5 25 Stuttgart 4 1 1 2 3-6 4 26 PSG 5 1 1 3 3-6 4 27 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 1 1 2 2-5 4 28 Sparta 5 1 1 4 5-14 4 29 Girona 4 1 0 3 4-8 3 30 Salzburg 5 1 0 3 3-15 3 31 Bologna 4 0 1 3 0-5 1 32 Sturm 4 0 0 4 1-6 0 33 Leipzig 5 0 0 5 4-10 0 34 Crvena Zvezda 4 0 0 4 4-16 0 35 Slovan 5 0 0 5 4-18 0 36 Young Boys 5 0 0 5 2-17 0

Idman.biz