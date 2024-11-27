Liverpool hosts Real Madrid in blockbuster match as Champions League heats up

The Champions League league phase reaches its conclusion for Matchday 5 today.
According to Idman.biz, nine matches are scheduled for the second day of games.
The headline match will take place in England, where Liverpool hosts Real Madrid in a thrilling showdown.
Two other key encounters are also drawing attention due to their potential impact on the standings:
- Aston Villa vs. Juventus
- Monaco vs. Benfica
These matches hold significant importance in the tournament rankings.
Upcoming Matches:
Champions League – league phase
Matchday 5, November 27
21:45: Crvena Zvezda vs. Stuttgart
21:45: Sturm vs. Girona
00:00: Aston Villa vs. Juventus
00:00: Bologna vs. Lille
00:00: Celtic vs. Brugge
00:00: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Borussia Dortmund
00:00: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid
00:00: Monaco vs. Benfica
- 00:00: PSV vs. Shakhtar
The final matches of Matchday 6 are scheduled for December 10-11.
|
Rank
|
Team
|
GP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Inter
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
7-0
|
13
|
2
|
Barcelona
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
18-5
|
12
|
3
|
Liverpool
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
10-1
|
12
|
4
|
Atalanta
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
11-1
|
11
|
5
|
Bayer
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
11-5
|
10
|
6
|
Monaco
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
10-4
|
10
|
7
|
Arsenal
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
8-2
|
10
|
8
|
Sporting
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
10-7
|
10
|
9
|
Brest
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
9-6
|
10
|
10
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
13-6
|
9
|
11
|
Bayern Munich
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
12-7
|
9
|
12
|
Aston Villa
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
6-1
|
9
|
13
|
Atletico Madrid
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
11-9
|
9
|
14
|
AC Milan
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
10-8
|
9
|
15
|
Manchester City
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
13-7
|
8
|
16
|
Juventus
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
7-5
|
7
|
17
|
Lille
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5-4
|
7
|
18
|
Celtic
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
9-9
|
7
|
19
|
Dinamo Zagreb
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
10-12
|
7
|
20
|
Feyenoord
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
10-13
|
7
|
21
|
Real Madrid
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
9-7
|
6
|
22
|
Benfica
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
7-5
|
6
|
23
|
Brugge
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
3-6
|
6
|
24
|
PSV
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
7-5
|
5
|
25
|
Stuttgart
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3-6
|
4
|
26
|
PSG
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3-6
|
4
|
27
|
Shakhtar Donetsk
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2-5
|
4
|
28
|
Sparta
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
5-14
|
4
|
29
|
Girona
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
4-8
|
3
|
30
|
Salzburg
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
3-15
|
3
|
31
|
Bologna
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0-5
|
1
|
32
|
Sturm
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1-6
|
0
|
33
|
Leipzig
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
4-10
|
0
|
34
|
Crvena Zvezda
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
4-16
|
0
|
35
|
Slovan
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
4-18
|
0
|
36
|
Young Boys
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
2-17
|
0
