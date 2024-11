Neftchi has parted ways with Andre Shinyashiki.

According to a statement from the club’s press service, the Brazilian footballer’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement, Idman.biz reports.

Shinyashiki, who joined Neftchi in August 2023, is now a free agent.

During his time at Neftchi, Shinyashiki made 38 appearances and scored 5 goals.

Idman.biz