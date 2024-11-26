Tahir Gozel: “One more step toward the next stage awaits us”

In the UEFA Europa League group stage, Qarabag FK is set to face Lyon in the 5th round.

Idman.biz reports that club president Tahir Gozel shared his thoughts ahead of the match in a statement to Qarabag’s press office:

"For years, Qarabag has proudly represented Azerbaijan in Europe. This week, we’ll face Lyon, one of the most prestigious clubs not only in France but in Europe as a whole. The stars of this renowned team will be our guests in Baku. After our victory against Bodo/Glimt in the previous round, the team is determined to secure back-to-back wins. Just as they delighted us in Norway, our players will fight with all their strength to bring joy to our fans once again.

“Unfortunately, due to urgent work commitments, I won’t be able to experience this excitement with my team and supporters at the stadium. I’ll be on a business trip, but as always, my heart will be with Qarabag. I have full faith in our head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, our players, and the entire team. I’m confident they’ll battle until the very end.

“I wish our team success in this crucial match. I believe the Tofiq Bəhramov Republican Stadium will be packed with our fans, and they’ll leave the arena full of joy. Our goal remains advancing to the next stage. With four games ahead, the first challenge is Lyon. I’m confident we’ll claim victory this round and take another step closer to the next stage."

The Qarabag vs. Lyon match will take place on November 28 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, kicking off at 21:45.

Idman.biz