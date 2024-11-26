26 November 2024
EN

Tahir Gozel: “One more step toward the next stage awaits us”

Football
News
26 November 2024 15:54
21
Tahir Gozel: “One more step toward the next stage awaits us”

In the UEFA Europa League group stage, Qarabag FK is set to face Lyon in the 5th round.

Idman.biz reports that club president Tahir Gozel shared his thoughts ahead of the match in a statement to Qarabag’s press office:

"For years, Qarabag has proudly represented Azerbaijan in Europe. This week, we’ll face Lyon, one of the most prestigious clubs not only in France but in Europe as a whole. The stars of this renowned team will be our guests in Baku. After our victory against Bodo/Glimt in the previous round, the team is determined to secure back-to-back wins. Just as they delighted us in Norway, our players will fight with all their strength to bring joy to our fans once again.
“Unfortunately, due to urgent work commitments, I won’t be able to experience this excitement with my team and supporters at the stadium. I’ll be on a business trip, but as always, my heart will be with Qarabag. I have full faith in our head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, our players, and the entire team. I’m confident they’ll battle until the very end.

“I wish our team success in this crucial match. I believe the Tofiq Bəhramov Republican Stadium will be packed with our fans, and they’ll leave the arena full of joy. Our goal remains advancing to the next stage. With four games ahead, the first challenge is Lyon. I’m confident we’ll claim victory this round and take another step closer to the next stage."

The Qarabag vs. Lyon match will take place on November 28 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, kicking off at 21:45.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Referees for Azerbaijan women’s national team matches against Russia announced
17:39
Football

Referees for Azerbaijan women’s national team matches against Russia announced

Both matches will be officiated by a refereeing team from Tajikistan
Adil Shukurov: “If Sabah doesn't reach European competitions under Berezutski, there may be another change...” - INTERVIEW
17:31
Football

Adil Shukurov: “If Sabah doesn't reach European competitions under Berezutski, there may be another change...” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani player Adil Shukurov spoke to Idman.biz about the latest developments at Sabah FC
Andre Shinyashiki parts ways with Neftchi
17:25
Football

Andre Shinyashiki parts ways with Neftchi

The Brazilian footballer’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement
Neftchi captain: "We’ve disappointed our fans" - INTERVIEW
17:24
Football

Neftchi captain: "We’ve disappointed our fans" - INTERVIEW

The 21-year-old goalkeeper discussed his team's performance
Sabah Sports Director: "Vasili Berezutski has a great opportunity to prove himself"
16:55
Football

Sabah Sports Director: "Vasili Berezutski has a great opportunity to prove himself"

Igor Ponomaryov, the sports director of Sabah FC, shared his thoughts on appointing the Russian coach Vasili Berezutski

Champions League showdown: High stakes, big clashes, and unpredictable drama await tonight
15:40
Football

Champions League showdown: High stakes, big clashes, and unpredictable drama await tonight

Europe’s premier club competition will host nine exciting matches tonight

Most read

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO
24 November 16:07
World football

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO

"This is my grandfather, Valentin Aguilar – a loyal Racing fan"
Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland
24 November 14:51
World football

Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland

Norwegian football player will be suspended for 1 day
World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol
25 November 15:08
Football

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed
Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match
25 November 10:01
Chess

Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match

This event marks the 60th official championship match since the inception of FIDE's unified system