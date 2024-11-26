Azerbaijani player threatened with UEFA action returns

We previously reported that Amil Yunanov, the Azerbaijani footballer who signed with Albanian club Bylis at the start of the season, had returned home after his European career did not go as expected.

Idman.biz reports according to Sport24.az that the 31-year-old forward was forced to return to Bylis after leaving the team without authorization. The Albanian club made it clear that if he did not return, they would file a complaint with UEFA.

Yunanov's contract with Bylis is set to last until June 2024.

