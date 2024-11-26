Valeri Gazzayev: "Vasili is ready to become a head coach"

Renowned Russian coach Valeri Gazzayev has stated that Vasili Berezutskyi is ready to take on the role of head coach.

Idman.biz reports that speaking about the appointment of Berezutskyi, former coach of Moscow's MOIK, as the head coach of Sabah, Gazzayev shared his views: "Vasili has worked as an assistant coach to many well-known coaches, including Viktor Goncharenko and Leonid Slutsky. He has gained significant experience. He has passed through several stages and has shown development. We hope that he will become yet another strong Russian coach."

Berezutskyi has signed a 2.5-year contract with Sabah.

Idman.biz