26 November 2024
EN

Sabah part ways with Krunoslav Rendulić

Football
News
25 November 2024 15:17
36
Another managerial departure has occurred in the Misli Premier League.

According to Idman.biz, Sabah has announced that they have parted ways with head coach Krunoslav Rendulić.

The Croatian specialist's contract was terminated by mutual agreement. He left the position following the 1-1 draw against Turan Tovuz away from home. Under his guidance, Sabah accumulated 19 points from 14 matches and currently sits in 5th place on the league table.

Prior to Rendulić, several teams, including Kapaz (with Adil Shukurov), Neftchi (with Roman Hryhorchuk), Sumgayit (with Samir Abasov), and Sabail (with Shahin Diniyev), had also parted ways with their managers.

