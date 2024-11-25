Former Tractor FC player appointed to AFFA position

The new professional role of Vitali Kovalyov, who recently parted ways with Sabah, has been announced.

According to Sportinfo.az, Kovalyov has been appointed as the head coach of the goalkeeping education course at the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA), Idman.biz reports.

During his playing career, Kovalyov represented various clubs, including Inshaatchi (Baku), ANS Pivani, Neftchi, Shafa, Umid, Qarabag, MKT Araz, Standart, and Karvan. He also played abroad in Iran for Tractor FC and in Turkiye with Kartalspor.

Kovalyov is particularly recognized for his coaching career, especially for his six years of work with Sabah, where he made a significant impact.

Idman.biz