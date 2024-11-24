Kapaz captain: "As if we were afraid of the opponent" - INTERVIEW

Kapaz captain Egor Khvalko gave an interview to Sportal.az website.

Belarusian defender of the Ganja club commented on his team's unsuccessful performance in the Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

- Kapaz lost 0:2 to its opponent in the match with Araz-Nakhchivan. How did you use the break given to the championship due to the games of the national teams?

- We were well prepared. In the first week, there was physical activity and we started working on the opponent shortly before the game. In the first half, we did not play well. As if we were afraid of the opponent. We had a good second half. I think we could have equalized. Because we had goal episodes.

- Araz-Nakhchivan is performing successfully this season and is in the second place. Are they too hard to play against?

- I think they are in this place deservedly. I wouldn't say it's difficult to play against them. There are players in Araz-Nakhchivan who took advantage of even one episode. Those players can decide the fate of the match.

- Kapaz is currently at the last place in the tournament table with 7 points. Do you think you will get out of this situation?

- In the Azerbaijan Premier League, you can play against any opponent except Qarabag. Because Qarabag is on another level. We will try our best in all matches.

- Your opponent in the next round is Shamakhi. How realistic is it that you will beat this opponent on the road?

- Shamakhi is a good team. The coach's work is clearly seen. Of course it is possible to win. We must fulfill the requirements that the coach will say. Then there will be a result.

- You have not been invited to the Belarusian national team for a long time. National coach Carlos Alos is not interested in you?

- I have already talked about it. If the team you are playing is in the last place, it is difficult to get into the national team. Moreover, the national team has an unchanged squad. I watch the games of our national team. The team is not performing too badly. So I don't see the point of changing anything.

- At the end of the match, there was an argument with the fans and they were saying something to you. What happened there?

- I know all the fans because of their faces. There were strange people there, shouting and insulting. I asked what is the problem? He continued to scream. After all, I am not 15 years old to stand and listen to his insults. I don't want to have anything in common with these people.

Idman.biz