Fernando Santos’ struggles: Who shines in Azerbaijan’s disappointing Nations League Campaign? - ANALYSIS

The group stage of the UEFA Nations League has concluded, and Azerbaijan’s national team has faced yet another disappointment.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan finished last in Group 1 of League C, resulting in relegation to League D. Under head coach Fernando Santos, the team played six matches without securing a single win, during which 28 players were given a chance to prove themselves.

Santos’ trusted five

No player was irreplaceable in Azerbaijan’s campaign, as none completed the full 540 minutes across six games. However, Santos relied on five players in all matches: Toral Bayramov, Aleksey Isayev, Badavi Huseynov, Ramil Sheydayev, and Abbas Huseynov. Among them, Toral Bayramov played the most minutes (494) and emerged as the team’s most trusted figure.

The Top Scorer

Azerbaijan’s lackluster offense managed just three goals in six games, with two scored by Toral Bayramov, making him the team’s top scorer. Renat Dadashov contributed the other goal.

Unlucky Absences

Two players stood out for their consistency: Elvin Jafarguliyev played the full 90 minutes in five matches but missed the final game due to a suspension after receiving a second yellow card. Mahir Emreli also faced suspension after being sent off with a second yellow card, forcing him to miss one match.

Goalkeeper Rotation

Mehdi Jannatov was the primary goalkeeper in four matches, conceding 11 goals. In the last two games, Rza Jafarov took over, achieving one clean sheet but conceding six goals in Sweden.

Disciplinary Issues

Elvin Jafarguliyev wasn’t the only player with disciplinary troubles; Toral Bayramov and Amin Seydiyev also received two yellow cards each. However, their second warnings came in the final match, so they avoided suspension.

Santos’ Squad Selection

Of the 28 players Santos utilized, only 12 participated in more than half the games, with some making minimal contributions. Notably, Vadim Abdullayev and Zamiq Aliyev debuted during the tournament, each playing in a single match.

Azerbaijan’s Record

The national team ended their Nations League campaign with one draw and five losses, securing only one clean sheet across six matches.

