25 November 2024
EN

Fernando Santos’ struggles: Who shines in Azerbaijan’s disappointing Nations League Campaign? - ANALYSIS

Football
News
24 November 2024 15:26
42
Fernando Santos’ struggles: Who shines in Azerbaijan’s disappointing Nations League Campaign? - ANALYSIS

The group stage of the UEFA Nations League has concluded, and Azerbaijan’s national team has faced yet another disappointment.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan finished last in Group 1 of League C, resulting in relegation to League D. Under head coach Fernando Santos, the team played six matches without securing a single win, during which 28 players were given a chance to prove themselves.

Santos’ trusted five
No player was irreplaceable in Azerbaijan’s campaign, as none completed the full 540 minutes across six games. However, Santos relied on five players in all matches: Toral Bayramov, Aleksey Isayev, Badavi Huseynov, Ramil Sheydayev, and Abbas Huseynov. Among them, Toral Bayramov played the most minutes (494) and emerged as the team’s most trusted figure.

The Top Scorer
Azerbaijan’s lackluster offense managed just three goals in six games, with two scored by Toral Bayramov, making him the team’s top scorer. Renat Dadashov contributed the other goal.

Unlucky Absences
Two players stood out for their consistency: Elvin Jafarguliyev played the full 90 minutes in five matches but missed the final game due to a suspension after receiving a second yellow card. Mahir Emreli also faced suspension after being sent off with a second yellow card, forcing him to miss one match.

Goalkeeper Rotation
Mehdi Jannatov was the primary goalkeeper in four matches, conceding 11 goals. In the last two games, Rza Jafarov took over, achieving one clean sheet but conceding six goals in Sweden.

Disciplinary Issues
Elvin Jafarguliyev wasn’t the only player with disciplinary troubles; Toral Bayramov and Amin Seydiyev also received two yellow cards each. However, their second warnings came in the final match, so they avoided suspension.

Santos’ Squad Selection
Of the 28 players Santos utilized, only 12 participated in more than half the games, with some making minimal contributions. Notably, Vadim Abdullayev and Zamiq Aliyev debuted during the tournament, each playing in a single match.

Azerbaijan’s Record
The national team ended their Nations League campaign with one draw and five losses, securing only one clean sheet across six matches.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Related news

Kapaz captain: "As if we were afraid of the opponent" - INTERVIEW
24 November 17:16
Football

Kapaz captain: "As if we were afraid of the opponent" - INTERVIEW

"If the team you are playing is in the last place, it is difficult to get into the national team"
Real Madrid President Criticizes Champions League’s New Format
24 November 16:38
World football

Real Madrid President Criticizes Champions League’s New Format

Pérez described the revamped tournament as unfair and ineffective
Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO
24 November 16:07
World football

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO

"This is my grandfather, Valentin Aguilar – a loyal Racing fan"
Russia lineup announced for Azerbaijan matches
24 November 15:40
Women's football

Russia lineup announced for Azerbaijan matches

The Russian women’s national football team has announced their 23-player squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Azerbaijan
Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland
24 November 14:51
World football

Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland

Norwegian football player will be suspended for 1 day
Vadim Vasiliev is looking for a job: "The first offer has already arrived"
24 November 13:15
Azerbaijan football

Vadim Vasiliev is looking for a job: "The first offer has already arrived"

"I feel good"

Most read

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO
22 November 09:40
Football

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO

"They say I'm in Saudi Arabia just for the money"
Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary
22 November 16:28
Football

Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held
Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List
23 November 11:57
World football

Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List

The list of players who scored their 50th Bundesliga goal in the fewest matches has been revealed
"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH
23 November 16:10
Football

"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH

After falling behind to the Baltic nation, conceding six goals remains a painful reminder of the disappointing finish