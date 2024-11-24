Sabah visits Tovuz, neighbors Sumgait duel

XIV round of the Misli Premier League will be concluded today.

Two matches will be held on the last match day, Idman.biz reports.

Turan Tovuz and Sabah will face each other in the square of the Westerners, who are settled in the first half of the tournament table. Both teams will try to win in order not to fall far from the leaders.

In the last match of the tour, Sumgait will host Shamakhi. Neighbors in the standings will compete for important points.

The matches of the next round will be held from November 29 to December 1.

Misli Premier League

XIV round



November 24 (Sunday)

17:00. Turan Tovuz - Sabah

Chief referee: Rashad Ahmadov

Tovuz city stadium

19:00. Sumgait - Shamakhi

Chief referee: Rauf Jabarov

Sumgayit city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade

Idman.biz