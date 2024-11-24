25 November 2024
EN

Sabah visits Tovuz, neighbors Sumgait duel

Football
News
24 November 2024 10:36
30
Sabah visits Tovuz, neighbors Sumgait duel

XIV round of the Misli Premier League will be concluded today.

Two matches will be held on the last match day, Idman.biz reports.

Turan Tovuz and Sabah will face each other in the square of the Westerners, who are settled in the first half of the tournament table. Both teams will try to win in order not to fall far from the leaders.

In the last match of the tour, Sumgait will host Shamakhi. Neighbors in the standings will compete for important points.

The matches of the next round will be held from November 29 to December 1.

Misli Premier League
XIV round

November 24 (Sunday)
17:00. Turan Tovuz - Sabah
Chief referee: Rashad Ahmadov
Tovuz city stadium

19:00. Sumgait - Shamakhi
Chief referee: Rauf Jabarov
Sumgayit city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade

Idman.biz

Related news

Kapaz captain: "As if we were afraid of the opponent" - INTERVIEW
24 November 17:16
Football

Kapaz captain: "As if we were afraid of the opponent" - INTERVIEW

"If the team you are playing is in the last place, it is difficult to get into the national team"
Real Madrid President Criticizes Champions League’s New Format
24 November 16:38
World football

Real Madrid President Criticizes Champions League’s New Format

Pérez described the revamped tournament as unfair and ineffective
Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO
24 November 16:07
World football

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO

"This is my grandfather, Valentin Aguilar – a loyal Racing fan"
Russia lineup announced for Azerbaijan matches
24 November 15:40
Women's football

Russia lineup announced for Azerbaijan matches

The Russian women’s national football team has announced their 23-player squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Azerbaijan
Fernando Santos’ struggles: Who shines in Azerbaijan’s disappointing Nations League Campaign? - ANALYSIS
24 November 15:26
Football

Fernando Santos’ struggles: Who shines in Azerbaijan’s disappointing Nations League Campaign? - ANALYSIS

The group stage of the UEFA Nations League has concluded, and Azerbaijan’s national team has faced yet another disappointment
Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland
24 November 14:51
World football

Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland

Norwegian football player will be suspended for 1 day

Most read

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO
22 November 09:40
Football

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO

"They say I'm in Saudi Arabia just for the money"
Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary
22 November 16:28
Football

Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held
Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List
23 November 11:57
World football

Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List

The list of players who scored their 50th Bundesliga goal in the fewest matches has been revealed
"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH
23 November 16:10
Football

"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH

After falling behind to the Baltic nation, conceding six goals remains a painful reminder of the disappointing finish