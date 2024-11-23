24 November 2024
Igor Akinfeev Watches Qarabag matches for Dmitry Kramarenko

MOIK’s goalkeeping coach Dmitry Kramarenko is a fan of Qarabag, according to former Russian national team goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

In an interview with local media, Akinfeev, who currently plays for MOIK, shared that Kramarenko, a former goalkeeper for Azerbaijan’s national team, has a strong passion for the Aghdam club. Akinfeev explained that they watch Qarabag games together: “Sometimes, because of Kramarenko, I have to watch Qarabag’s Europa League matches. They have played against all opponents this season, but so far, they've lost every match (except for the victory over Bodo/Glimt). This is a matter of level.”

Akinfeev, who has spent his entire career at MOIK, is now in his 14th season in the Russian Premier League.

