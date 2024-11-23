Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev returns after 113 days

In the 14th round of the Misli Premier League, the line-ups for the match between Sabail and Qarabag have been announced.

After a long absence due to injury, Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev's name has been included in the match protocol once again, Idman.biz reports.

The goalkeeper of both the Azerbaijan national team and Qarabag had been sidelined after suffering an injury. His last appearance in the Premier League was in the first round, where he played the full 90 minutes against Araz-Nakhchivan on August 2, which ended with a 4-1 victory.

After a 113-day hiatus, Mahammadaliyev has returned to the protocol and will start as a substitute in today's match. The match between Sabail and Qarabag is scheduled to kick off at 17:00.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz