Zumrud Aghayeva, the Head of the Department for Organizing Youth and Junior Competitions at AFFA, has received her latest appointment from UEFA.

As reported by Idman.biz, she will serve as the UEFA representative for the upcoming UEFA Youth League match between Manchester City (England) and Feyenoord (Netherlands) in Round 5.

The match will take place on November 26 at Manchester City's academy stadium, kicking off at 19:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz