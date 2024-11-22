Sumgayit set to part ways with Montenegrin and Brazilian players

The Sumgayit management is planning to part ways with another foreign player in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the club is dissatisfied with the performance of Montenegrin forward Nikola Vujnovic.

The 27-year-old striker has played 11 matches this season, scoring only one goal. His contract with Sumgayit is valid until June 2025, but the club is looking to terminate it during the winter break.

Additionally, the club is set to end its contract with Brazilian player Fernando da Silva at the end of the second round of the season.

Idman.biz