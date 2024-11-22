Barcelona and Real Madrid legends lead most appearances list

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed a list of players who have made 700 or more appearances for a single Spanish club across all competitions.

According to Idman.biz, only seven players have reached this remarkable milestone. Topping the chart is Lionel Messi, who holds the record with 778 games for Barcelona.

Barcelona and Real Madrid dominate the list with three representatives each, while Sevilla adds a unique name to the elite group.

Top 7 players with the most appearances in Spanish club football:

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 778

2. Xavi (Barcelona) – 767

3. Raúl (Real Madrid) – 741

4. Iker Casillas (Real Madrid) – 725

5. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) – 722

6. Manolo Sanchís (Real Madrid) – 710

7. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) – 700

Idman.biz