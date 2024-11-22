Lionel Messi set to return to Barcelona for 125th anniversary celebration

Lionel Messi, the star forward of Inter Miami, is heading to Barcelona — but this time, not for a match.

Idman.biz reports that the Argentine icon will attend Barcelona's 125th-anniversary gala. The club's president, Joan Laporta, extended the invitation, and Messi has confirmed his attendance at the event, which will take place at the Liceu Teatre on November 29.

Messi's legacy with Barcelona is unparalleled, having played for the club from 2003 to 2021. During his illustrious tenure, he won 10 LaLiga titles and 4 UEFA Champions League trophies.

Idman.biz