24 November 2024
AFFA plans to naturalize Premier League club's goalkeeper

Football
News
21 November 2024 17:48
The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) is considering the naturalization of Vitaliy Gudiev, the goalkeeper for Russian club Fakel.

According to Idman.biz, citing Apasport.az, Gudiev had previously been hesitant to accept AFFA's proposal, and it is reported that he did not take this step in order to play for the Russian national team.

It is understood that AFFA is in talks with the goalkeeper, although Gudiev's response to the offer is not yet clear.

Gudiev's contract with Fakel runs until June 30, 2026.

The Alania talent, Gudiev has previously played for Terek (now Akhmat) and Khimki. He joined Fakel on July 1, 2023.

Vitaliy is the son of Kazimir Gudiev, a former goalkeeper for the Azerbaijan national team.

