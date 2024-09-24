24 September 2024
EN

Fines Issued by AFFA Following Misli Premier League VII Round Matches

Football
News
24 September 2024 16:01
12
Fines Issued by AFFA Following Misli Premier League VII Round Matches

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

The Misli Premier League VII round brought a series of penalties following intense matches, as discussed in a recent meeting, Idman.biz reports.

In the Turan Tovuz vs. Araz-Nakhchivan match, the visiting team, who received 5 yellow cards, was fined 700 AZN. Additionally, Turan Tovuz was fined 800 AZN for fans throwing foreign objects onto the pitch.

In the Sabail vs. Sabah match, the home team, Sabail, was fined 700 AZN. Sabail was also issued a warning after their fans directed massive insults towards the referees and the visiting team. This marked the first instance of such behavior in the current season. Meanwhile, Sabah was fined 700 AZN after four of their players received yellow cards.

In the game Sumgayit - Zira, the owners of the stadium will have to pay 500 manats due to the violation of the requirements of the Regulations.

Idman.biz

Related news

Qarabag leave for England - PHOTO
17:08
Football

Qarabag leave for England - PHOTO

Aghdam club will take part in the first match of the main stage of the European Cup

AFFA's reaction to Youth League scandal
16:31
Football

AFFA's reaction to Youth League scandal

The institution punished the football players who got into a slapfight

5-game suspension for head coach
16:24
Football

5-game suspension for head coach

AFFA commented on the scandal in the U-15 League of the Azerbaijan Championship
Kemal Umudlu's next assignment from UEFA
15:36
Football

Kemal Umudlu's next assignment from UEFA

FIFA referee Kamal Umudlu has received another appointment
Safranco's reaction to making history in Sabah: "It is unforgettable"
15:00
Football

Safranco's reaction to making history in Sabah: "It is unforgettable"

"I am very glad to be a part of this history"
Tottenham line-up for Qarabag game
14:30
Football

Tottenham line-up for Qarabag game

Tottenham will play the League phase first round of the Europa League against Qarabag with the main team

Most read

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO
23 September 09:58
Football

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO

Broken bottles were scattered across the pitch, and oil was poured on the grass and set on fire
Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches
22 September 14:09
World football

Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches

Real won the right to take penalty kicks 5 times in the first 6 rounds of La Liga
The last round of the Chess Olympiad: Men defeated Brazil, women lost to the leader
22 September 17:58
Chess

The last round of the Chess Olympiad: Men defeated Brazil, women lost to the leader

The World Chess Olympiad ended today in Budapest
Tottenham injury update: 3 LOSSES at Tottenham - VIDEO
23 September 16:54
Football

Tottenham injury update: 3 LOSSES at Tottenham - VIDEO

The separations in Tottenham roster have been revealed