Fines Issued by AFFA Following Misli Premier League VII Round Matches

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

The Misli Premier League VII round brought a series of penalties following intense matches, as discussed in a recent meeting, Idman.biz reports.

In the Turan Tovuz vs. Araz-Nakhchivan match, the visiting team, who received 5 yellow cards, was fined 700 AZN. Additionally, Turan Tovuz was fined 800 AZN for fans throwing foreign objects onto the pitch.

In the Sabail vs. Sabah match, the home team, Sabail, was fined 700 AZN. Sabail was also issued a warning after their fans directed massive insults towards the referees and the visiting team. This marked the first instance of such behavior in the current season. Meanwhile, Sabah was fined 700 AZN after four of their players received yellow cards.

In the game Sumgayit - Zira, the owners of the stadium will have to pay 500 manats due to the violation of the requirements of the Regulations.

Idman.biz