Safranco's reaction to making history in Sabah: "It is unforgettable"

"I am very glad to be a part of this history."

Sabah player Pavol Safranko told Idman.biz.

He commented on his team scoring the 250th goal in the history of Azerbaijan championships and being the scorer of this jubilee goal.

The 29-year-old attacker emphasized that he was not aware of this from the beginning: "Of course, it's a great feeling. These moments are unforgettable for every football player. I hope this great club will score more goals. As a team, we will do our best for Sabah to be in high places. We train a lot. I believe that it will definitely pay off."

Safranco scored this goal in the away match against Sabail (4:2) in the 7th round of the Premier League. The Slovenian football player scored the 4th goal of his team.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz