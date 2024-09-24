Tottenham line-up for Qarabag game

Tottenham will play the League phase first round of the Europa League against Qarabag with the main team.

Idman.biz reports that the British press has predicted the roster that head coach Ange Postecoglou will field.

The specialist will rely on the strongest possible 11 players in the meeting on September 26. Only the suspended Cristian Romero, the injured Richardson and Wilson Odobert will not participate in the match in London.

Goalkeeper: Guglielmo Vicario;

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Mickey Van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie;

Midfielders: James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancourt, Yves Bissuma;

Forwards: Son Heung-min, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson.

The match between Tottenham and Qarabag will start at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz