24 September 2024
Seventh Duel with the Creators of Football: Qarabag Takes on Tottenham in Europa League

24 September 2024 12:24
The league phase Europa League is set to begin this week, with Azerbaijan's champion Qarabag gearing up for its first match in the tournament's new format.

In an exciting matchup, Qarabag will face off against the renowned English club Tottenham in London, the birthplace of football. This encounter marks the seventh meeting between Azerbaijani clubs and the pioneers of football in European competitions.

Richard's Goal Started the Fight
The first duel between the representatives of the two countries happened in the 2015/16 season. In the group of the Europa League, the paths of the current opponents - Qarabag and Tottenham have crossed. On September 17, 2015, in the first match in London, Richard Almeida opened the score. The nationalized Brazilian went down in history as the author of the only goal scored against English clubs. The goal he scored from the penalty was not enough for a point. Having scored three goals, the Londoners were happy with a determined victory - 3:1. Two of the balls were scored by Son Xin Min, who is now the main player of Tottenham. Two months later, on November 26, Tottenham visited Baku and won three points with one goal in that meeting.

10 Goals in two Games
Two years later, the Azerbaijani and English clubs were again in the same group. This time the duels took place in the Champions League. Qarabag met with another London club Chelsea twice. They were more ruthless than Tottenham. The English club, which won by a large margin in both matches, scored 10 goals - 6:0, 4:0.

Four Balls from the Gunners
In the following season, Qarabag again competed with the London club. Two matches with Arsenal took place in the Europa League group. The English club won both matches with a clean score. The visitors, who won by a big score in Baku, got a minimal advantage in London - 3:0, 1:0.

1 goal in 6 games
In all six matches of Azerbaijan and English clubs, the opponents of Qarabag were representatives of London. The founders of football won all of these matches. Our representative, who scored one goal, missed 18 balls.

2015/16 season, Europa League
17.09.2015. Tottenham - Qarabag - 3:1
26.11.2015. Qarabag - Tottenham - 0:1

2017/18 season, Champions League
12.09.2017. Chelsea - Qarabag - 6:0
22.11.2017. Qarabag - Chelsea - 0:4

2018/19 season
04.10.2018. Qarabag - Arsenal - 0:3
13.12.2018. Arsenal - Qarabag - 1:0

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

