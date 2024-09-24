24 September 2024
Tottenham and Qarabag in Premier League - STATISTICS

As Tottenham and Qarabag prepare to face each other in the opening round of the new-format European League Group Stage, both teams head into the match with contrasting results in their respective national leagues.

Idman.biz presents a comparative analysis of the two clubs' performances in their domestic championships.

In the first five rounds of the English Premier League, Tottenham has won 2 matches, drawn 1, and lost 2, placing them in 10th position with a 9-5 goal difference. Their losses came against strong opponents like Arsenal and Newcastle, while their victories were secured against teams currently positioned in the lower half of the league.

On the other hand, Qarabag has had a strong start in their national league, winning 5 out of 6 matches and losing only once. With a 16-4 goal difference, they currently sit at the top of the table, showcasing a dominant performance so far this season.

While the British have 63.8 percent possession of the ball in their games this season, this figure is 66.4 percent in Qarabag.

Gurban Gurbanov's team scored an average of 2.7 goals per game, while Tottenham scored 1.8 goals. In shots on goal, the whites have an advantage of 18 to 17.2.

In dribbles, the representative of Azerbaijan surpasses the opponent by almost 2 times. Qarabag players dribble 17.7 per game, Tottenham dribbles 9.6.
Londoners take more corner kicks – 10.6 on average. In our team, this number is equal to 8.

Qarabag players make 495 passes per game on average, 88 percent of which are accurate. 86.9 percent of the 471 passes of the British are successful. In long passes, the advantage of white people will be noticeable. 71.4 percent of the average 32.4 long passes of our players reach the goal. The opponent's number is 12.4, and the percentage indicator is only 53.

Qarabag concedes an average of 0.67 goals per game, while Tottenham concedes 1 goal. The total in our team is 31.5, and in Londoners it is 8.6. The opponent has a slight advantage in saves - 2.4 to 2.2.

Our players win 40.7 percent of the average 77 fights per game, the Englishmen win 50.6 percent out of 54.6. In the aerial battle, Qarabag is successful in 45.6 percent of 12.2, and Tottenham is successful in 52.6 percent of the same number.

Aghdam residents are offside on average 2.7 times per game, Londoners 1.6 times. The violation of the rules is 12 in the English club, 11.7 in the Azerbaijani team.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

