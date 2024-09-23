23 September 2024
Qarabag's chances in Europa League

23 September 2024 17:50
As the UEFA Europa League group stage kicks off this week, the probabilities for the participating teams, including Azerbaijan's champion, Qarabag have been announced.

According to Idman.biz, international analysts have assessed the likelihood of each team advancing to the knockout stages. For Qarabag, coached by Gurban Gurbanov, the chances of securing a top 8 position directly to the Round of 16 are relatively low, standing at just 13%.

However, the club's chances of progressing to the playoffs are more optimistic. They have a 21% probability of finishing in the 9-16 range and a 26% chance of landing in the 17-24 bracket. This gives Qarabag an overall playoff probability of 47%.

On the flip side, there is a 40% chance that Qarabag will not finish among the top 24 teams, indicating a lower risk of an early exit from the tournament.
The competition is fierce, with nine strong contenders for the top 8 positions, including well-known teams like Roma, Tottenham, Lazio, Porto, Eintracht, Rangers, Ajax, Sparta, and Manchester United.

The group stage begins on September 25, with Qarabag set to face Tottenham the following day. Fans are hopeful as the team prepares for this crucial match.

