23 September 2024
EN

Kapaz set global anti-record with 10-game losing streak in top-tier football

Football
News
23 September 2024 10:13
8
The longest streaks in national football championships have been announced.

Kapaz, an outsider of the Misli Premier League, is on the list, as reported by Idman.biz.

The Ganja club have lost 10 games in a row. This streak of Westerners started last season.

Ending the 2023/24 season with 3 defeats, Kapaz finished 7 matches of the current championship without points. Ganja club got its last point on May 4 in a home match with Sumgayit - 1:1.

It is the 5th longest streak in the world. But the 4 teams that experienced a bigger failure are representatives of the lower league. Kapaz holds the world anti-record among high league clubs.

The absolute anti-record belongs to Paniliakos, which lost 23 matches in the 2nd league of Greece.

Idman.biz

