Emin Mahmudov: "I am no longer the captain of Neftchi"

"As you know, I am no longer the captain of Neftchi. I have been captain for 6 years and I am proud of it."

Neftchi midfielder Emin Mahmudov shared these thoughts on his social media account, as reported by Idman.biz.

Mahmudov added that he always tried to support his team. It's true that I had my ups and downs, but I always tried my best to help the team.

Sometimes it didn't work, but I tried my best. I have always seen support from you. Therefore, I thank each of you."

By the decision of the head coach Roman Hryhorchuk, Neftchi's new captain is Ramil Sheydayev and vice-captains Yuri Matias and Robert Bauer were appointed.

