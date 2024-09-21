Jeyhun Sultanov: "I wouldn't call this club the weakest Neftchi in history"

Qarabag played better football than Neftchi in all components."

Jeyhun Sultanov, a former member of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The veteran football player commented on the match between Qarabag and Neftchi (4:0) of the VII round of the Misli Premier League: Qarabag could have scored even more goals. I think that, as always, Gurban Gurbanov's team played to its full potential. The score was due to the match."

Sultanov also spoke about the current situation of Neftchi: "I would not call this club the weakest Neftchi in history. Because the quality of the player is not so low that Neftchi is the weakest. They've had weaker squads, but they haven't been in this situation. It can be seen from Kirag that the quality of football players is not inferior to Zire and Sabah. The team of Neftchi is not lower than Sabail and Shamakhi, but these teams also look better than them. There was no game in the club. I don't know what is happening inside, but it seems that Neftchi is not strong enough to fight today. If you take the players individually, you will see that each of them played in normal teams."

1 more match will be held today in the Misli Premier League. Turan Tovuz will test Araz Nakhchivan.

Emin Agha

Idman.biz