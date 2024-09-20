20 September 2024
Alexander-Arnold makes shock £80m offer to buy Nantes

Liverpool and England player Trent Alexander-Arnold has offered more than 100 million euros for the share of Nantes, which plays in the French League 1.

The 8-time champion of France Nantes are ranked 5th in the national championship with 7 points after 4 rounds this season, as reported by Idman.biz.

I nvesting in sports is a long-standing interest of the Aleksander-Arnold family. In 2023, they became the owners of the shares of the Formula-1 team Alpine. The player is also one of the co-owners of the Wrexham football club.

