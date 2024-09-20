20 September 2024
Bayern will Play at Franz Beckenbauer Stadium

20 September 2024 17:05
15
Munich is changing the address of Bayern's iconic stadium in honour of Franz Beckenbauer.

Idman.biz reports that from January 2025, it will be located at Franz-Beckenbauer-Platz 5.

Bayern is set to have a new address from the first anniversary of Beckenbauer's death on 7 January 2025.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen says: "In future, we will play at Franz-Beckenbauer-Platz 5, which shows the bond between Franz and FC Bayern for all eternity. We would like to thank the City of Munich for not only paying tribute to Franz Beckenbauer's legacy, but also for agreeing to our proposal for the name. It's great that the Kaiser now has a permanent place in Munich. Just like our fans sing at every game: No one can keep good friends apart.”

Bayern also plans to place a statue of Beckenbauer in front of the Allianz Arena next to a monument to the club's goal scorer Gerd Müller.

