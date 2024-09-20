Australia head coach Graham Arnold resigns ahead of next World Cup qualifiers

Graham Arnold has stopped working as Socceroos coach ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers.

Idman.biz reports that the press service of the Australian Football Federation released information about this.

61-year-old has been leading this national team since July 2018. He led the team to the final stage of the 2022 World Championship. Here the team lost to Argentina in the R16 finals.

Australia lost to Bahrain (0:1) and drew with Indonesia (0:0) in the last two matches of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Idman.biz