Afran Ismayilov: "Qarabag will easily win"

"Neftchi is not in form and dos not play good football. Nevertheless, it will be an intense game."

Former Qarabag player Afran Ismayilov told Idman.biz.

The former football player spoke about the Qarabag - Neftchi game that to be held today in the Misli Premier League: "Roman Hryhorchuk came to Azerbaijan ambitiously. Until then, he had done good work in our country. Although the players he wants are coming one by one, he cannot do well in Neftchi. They started the championship very badly. But the name of Neftchi is such that every team takes the match seriously and trains seriously. Their game against Qarabag is a derby. I believe that Qarabag will easily win."

Ismayilov also commented on Gara Garayev's departure from Neftchi: "Gara Garayev was expected to leave. Because they sent him to double. I don't know what happened against him, but Gara is one of the best players that Azerbaijan football has produced. He could play right now. I wish Gara success in his new career."

The Qarabag - Neftchi match will be held at Azersun Arena at 20:00 today.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz