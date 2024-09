Raheem Sterling is the first player in Champions League history to play for 4 different English teams. Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and now Arsenal.

Idman.biz reports that he entered the field later in the match in which Arsenal drew 0:0 with Atalanta.

The winger previously played for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in the Champions League.

Sterling has been a Chelsea player since 2022, and he transferred to Arsenal on loan on August 30 of this year.

Idman.biz