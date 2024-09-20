Michel Platini Proposes Major Change to Football Rules

“Limiting the number of players would free up space”

Former UEFA President Michel Platini has suggested a fundamental change to football rules, specifically reducing the number of players on each team, as Idman.biz reports.

Platini proposed that each team should have 10 players instead of the traditional 11. He explained his reasoning: "Maybe we should remove a player and play with 10. Football was played with 11 in 1900, but in 1900, they ran less than today, they were less strong, and they went less quickly. So it might be a good thing to limit the number of players. It would free up space."

Idman.biz