19 September 2024
EN

Ronaldo and Stefano Pioli: Looking Back at Their Past Encounters

Football
News
19 September 2024 17:53
9
Ronaldo and Stefano Pioli: Looking Back at Their Past Encounters

Stefano Pioli will be the new coach of Al-Nasr, the team featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. Pioli, an experienced Italian coach, spent the majority of his career with Milan from 2019 to 2024, where he achieved significant success, including winning the Series A championship in 2022.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has never played under Pioli’s direct management, he has faced Pioli’s teams in the past, as Idman.biz reports.

In 2018, Ronaldo scored a goal in a 3-0 victory for Juventus over Fiorentina, a team coached by Pioli at the time.

During the period from 2019 to 2021, matches between Juventus and Milan saw both Ronaldo’s and Pioli’s teams each secure two victories, with the remaining two games ending in draws. One particularly memorable match took place in Milan in July 2020, where Ronaldo initially put Juventus ahead with a goal, but Milan rallied to score four goals in the remaining time, securing a decisive victory.

Rasim
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”
18:24
World football

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”

Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
Second defeat from Azerbaijan
17:19
Football

Second defeat from Azerbaijan

National team will play their last match against the Russian team on September 22
Gara Garayev leaves Neftchi - OFFICIAL - VIDEO
16:24
Football

Gara Garayev leaves Neftchi - OFFICIAL - VIDEO

Neftchi football club terminated the contract

Did Gara Garayev leave Neftchi? - Official Statement
14:46
Football

Did Gara Garayev leave Neftchi? - Official Statement

Neftchi has officially addressed the rumors regarding Gara Garayev's departure from the club
Foundation stone was laid for “Imarat” Stadium in Aghdam city
14:45
Football

Foundation stone was laid for “Imarat” Stadium in Aghdam city

On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the “Imarat” Stadium in the city of Aghdam
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"

Most read

Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 September 18:55
Other

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO
16 September 20:44
Paris-2024

Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements
Olympic champions looking for a coach on social media
17 September 11:49
Paris-2024

Olympic champions looking for a coach on social media

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) shared a post about it on its LinkedIn account