Stefano Pioli will be the new coach of Al-Nasr, the team featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. Pioli, an experienced Italian coach, spent the majority of his career with Milan from 2019 to 2024, where he achieved significant success, including winning the Series A championship in 2022.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has never played under Pioli’s direct management, he has faced Pioli’s teams in the past, as Idman.biz reports.

In 2018, Ronaldo scored a goal in a 3-0 victory for Juventus over Fiorentina, a team coached by Pioli at the time.

During the period from 2019 to 2021, matches between Juventus and Milan saw both Ronaldo’s and Pioli’s teams each secure two victories, with the remaining two games ending in draws. One particularly memorable match took place in Milan in July 2020, where Ronaldo initially put Juventus ahead with a goal, but Milan rallied to score four goals in the remaining time, securing a decisive victory.

Rasim

Idman.biz