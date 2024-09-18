18 September 2024
18 September 2024 15:19
Jahangir Hasanzade participated in the 14th UEFA Conference

The 14th UEFA Conference was held in Berlin, the capital of Germany, with the participation of coaches and technical directors of national teams.

AFFA Technical Director Jahangir Hasanzade also participated in the event, Idman.biz reports.

During the conference, a technical analysis of the European Championship organized in Germany this year was conducted, and the way of development of young football players to advance to the main national teams was discussed.

A work shop was also held on the topic of Education and Development Strategy.

Idman.biz

