UEFA Champions League: New season begins

The UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season will start today.

Idman.biz reports that 6 games will be held in the competition with the new system.

The last champion Real will challenge Stuttgart. The central match of the day will be held in Italy. Milan will try to stumble Liverpool.

UEFA Champions League

17 September

1st round

20:45. Juventus - PSV

20:45. Yong Boys - Aston Villa

23:00. Milan - Liverpool

23:00. Bayern - Dinamo Zagreb

23:00. Real - Stuttgart

23:00. Sporting - Lille

The games of the first round will be held in 3 days.

