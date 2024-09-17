17 September 2024
EN

UEFA Champions League: New season begins

Football
News
17 September 2024 10:16
14
UEFA Champions League: New season begins

The UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season will start today.

Idman.biz reports that 6 games will be held in the competition with the new system.

The last champion Real will challenge Stuttgart. The central match of the day will be held in Italy. Milan will try to stumble Liverpool.

UEFA Champions League
17 September
1st round
20:45. Juventus - PSV
20:45. Yong Boys - Aston Villa
23:00. Milan - Liverpool
23:00. Bayern - Dinamo Zagreb
23:00. Real - Stuttgart
23:00. Sporting - Lille

The games of the first round will be held in 3 days.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan national team to hold training camp
12:15
Football

Azerbaijan national team to hold training camp

The match is training for the World Championship qualifying round
Man City rivals find point deduction insufficient
10:52
Football

Man City rivals find point deduction insufficient

It is on the agenda that City faces financial sanctions and even expulsion from the Premier League
UEFA Category B Coaching Course Enters Third Stage - PHOTO
16 September 18:03
Football

UEFA Category B Coaching Course Enters Third Stage - PHOTO

The third stage of the UEFA Category B coaching course for goalkeeper coaches was held at the National Team Training Center in Baku
Aykhan Abbasov: "There will be more difficult games" - INTERVIEW
16 September 17:26
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "There will be more difficult games" - INTERVIEW

"We have to be ready for anything"
Another transfer at Gabala
16 September 16:51
Football

Another transfer at Gabala

A 1+1-year contract was signed with the 23-year-old striker, who is a student of Gabala Academy
Azerbaijan’s final line-up determined
16 September 16:21
Football

Azerbaijan’s final line-up determined

The team will go to the Czech Republic tomorrow morning

Most read

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO
14 September 22:44
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine
15 September 23:44
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
Amazing performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan at the opening of Formula 1 - VIDEO
15 September 16:19
Formula 1

Amazing performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan at the opening of Formula 1 - VIDEO

The opening ceremony of Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix began with the performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Charles Leclerc: "Baku track is one of my favorites"
14 September 22:42
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc: "Baku track is one of my favorites"

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc shared his emotions after his 4th consecutive victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session