UEFA Champions League: New season begins

The UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season will start today.
Idman.biz reports that 6 games will be held in the competition with the new system.
The last champion Real will challenge Stuttgart. The central match of the day will be held in Italy. Milan will try to stumble Liverpool.
UEFA Champions League
17 September
1st round
20:45. Juventus - PSV
20:45. Yong Boys - Aston Villa
23:00. Milan - Liverpool
23:00. Bayern - Dinamo Zagreb
23:00. Real - Stuttgart
23:00. Sporting - Lille
The games of the first round will be held in 3 days.
Idman.biz