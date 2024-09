UEFA Category B Coaching Course Enters Third Stage - PHOTO

The third stage of the UEFA Category B coaching course for goalkeeper coaches was held at the National Team Training Center in Baku.

Idman.biz reports with reference to the AFFA press service that local instructors Faig Azizov, Uzeyir Ibrahimov, Elshan Poladov and UEFA goalkeeper instructor Mart Poom led the exercises.

The first stage of the coaching course took place in March, and the second stage took place in May.

Idman.biz