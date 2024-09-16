16 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijan’s final line-up determined

Football
News
16 September 2024 16:21
37
The final squad of the Azerbaijani futsal team, which will face the Czech team on September 19 and 20 in Zlin, has been announced.

Head coach Vitaliy Borisov will travel with 13 futsal players, including 3 goalkeepers, Idman.biz reports.

The team will go to the Czech Republic tomorrow morning.

Name

Club

1

Emin Kurdov (q)

Araz-Nakhchivan

2

Vladislav Reznov (q)

Araz-Nakhchivan

3

Kamran Hajiyev (q)

Baku Fire

4

Emil Hasanzade

Araz-Nakhchivan

5

Khazar Aghalizada

Araz-Nakhchivan

6

Ilham Aliyev

Araz-Nakhchivan

7

Tofig Mikayilov

Baku Fire

8

Murad Guluzade

Baku Fire

9

Oktay Rustamli

Baku Fire

10

Farid Abbasov

Baku Fire

11

Eldar Zeynalov

Neftchi IK

12

Ulvi Aliyev

Araz-Nakhchivan

13

Mirza Amirov

Neftchi IK

Idman.biz

Tags:

