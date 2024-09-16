Azerbaijan’s final line-up determined

The final squad of the Azerbaijani futsal team, which will face the Czech team on September 19 and 20 in Zlin, has been announced.
Head coach Vitaliy Borisov will travel with 13 futsal players, including 3 goalkeepers, Idman.biz reports.
The team will go to the Czech Republic tomorrow morning.
|
|
Name
|
Club
|
1
|
Emin Kurdov (q)
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
2
|
Vladislav Reznov (q)
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
3
|
Kamran Hajiyev (q)
|
Baku Fire
|
4
|
Emil Hasanzade
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
5
|
Khazar Aghalizada
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
6
|
Ilham Aliyev
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
7
|
Tofig Mikayilov
|
Baku Fire
|
8
|
Murad Guluzade
|
Baku Fire
|
9
|
Oktay Rustamli
|
Baku Fire
|
10
|
Farid Abbasov
|
Baku Fire
|
11
|
Eldar Zeynalov
|
Neftchi IK
|
12
|
Ulvi Aliyev
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
13
|
Mirza Amirov
|
Neftchi IK
