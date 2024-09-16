Azerbaijan’s final line-up determined

The final squad of the Azerbaijani futsal team, which will face the Czech team on September 19 and 20 in Zlin, has been announced.

Head coach Vitaliy Borisov will travel with 13 futsal players, including 3 goalkeepers, Idman.biz reports.

The team will go to the Czech Republic tomorrow morning.

Name Club 1 Emin Kurdov (q) Araz-Nakhchivan 2 Vladislav Reznov (q) Araz-Nakhchivan 3 Kamran Hajiyev (q) Baku Fire 4 Emil Hasanzade Araz-Nakhchivan 5 Khazar Aghalizada Araz-Nakhchivan 6 Ilham Aliyev Araz-Nakhchivan 7 Tofig Mikayilov Baku Fire 8 Murad Guluzade Baku Fire 9 Oktay Rustamli Baku Fire 10 Farid Abbasov Baku Fire 11 Eldar Zeynalov Neftchi IK 12 Ulvi Aliyev Araz-Nakhchivan 13 Mirza Amirov Neftchi IK

Idman.biz