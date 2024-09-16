Turan Bayramov: "I will achieve great results in the European and World Championships"

"I prepared very well for the race."

Turan Bayramov (60 kg), Azerbaijan national judoka, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated his performance at the Zagreb Grand Prix. The bronze medalist said that his main goal was to win gold: "My goal was to win a gold medal, but I was not lucky. In the first match, I beat the French athlete with vazzari. In the second match, I won the Austrian athlete with complete advantage. In the third match, I lost to our local athlete Ahmet Yusifov (60 kg). I met a Ukrainian athlete in the match for the bronze medal. This judoka was already familiar to me. We even wrestled once. I defeated him and won the bronze medal."

According to Bayramov, he has many plans: "The Olympic Games are 4 years away. Many competitions are waiting for us in this time frame. I will do my best to achieve great results in the European and World Championships, so that there will be no regrets later."

Azerbaijan have three medals in the Grand Prix. Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg) won silver, Turan Bayramov (60 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) won bronze medals.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz