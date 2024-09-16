16 September 2024
EN

Turan Bayramov: "I will achieve great results in the European and World Championships"

Football
News
16 September 2024 12:10
34
Turan Bayramov: "I will achieve great results in the European and World Championships"

"I prepared very well for the race."

Turan Bayramov (60 kg), Azerbaijan national judoka, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated his performance at the Zagreb Grand Prix. The bronze medalist said that his main goal was to win gold: "My goal was to win a gold medal, but I was not lucky. In the first match, I beat the French athlete with vazzari. In the second match, I won the Austrian athlete with complete advantage. In the third match, I lost to our local athlete Ahmet Yusifov (60 kg). I met a Ukrainian athlete in the match for the bronze medal. This judoka was already familiar to me. We even wrestled once. I defeated him and won the bronze medal."

According to Bayramov, he has many plans: "The Olympic Games are 4 years away. Many competitions are waiting for us in this time frame. I will do my best to achieve great results in the European and World Championships, so that there will be no regrets later."

Azerbaijan have three medals in the Grand Prix. Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg) won silver, Turan Bayramov (60 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) won bronze medals.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Nigerian player joins Gabala
14:36
Football

Nigerian player joins Gabala

The 22-year-old Kryvbas midfielder was taken on a one-year lease
Urfan Abbasov: "A tough game awaits us"
13:34
Football

Urfan Abbasov: "A tough game awaits us"

"I believe that we will get a good result in Tovuz"
Remarkable match for Aykhan Abbasov
12:36
Football

Remarkable match for Aykhan Abbasov

He worked in four clubs during his career
Shaqiri's first goal since his return
12:21
Football

Shaqiri's first goal since his return

He scored his first goal after returning to Basel and advanced his team to the R16 finals of the Swiss Cup
14000th goal in Azerbaijan Championship
12:00
Football

14000th goal in Azerbaijan Championship

The author of this ball was Roderick Miller
Urfan Abbasov's anniversary
11:38
Football

Urfan Abbasov's anniversary

He played his 300th game in the Azerbaijan championships

Most read

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO
14 September 22:44
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day
13 September 21:44
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day

Zagreb Judo Grand Prix has started today
Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine
15 September 23:44
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years
13 September 17:52
Football

First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years

Ballon d'Or’s new owner will be announced on October 28 in Paris