16 September 2024
EN

Trial of the Century: Man City in danger of expulsion from Premier League

Football
News
16 September 2024 11:22
44
Trial of the Century: Man City in danger of expulsion from Premier League

Manchester City's independent hearing into 115 charges of the Premier League's financial rules will begin today.

The English media calls it the "Trial of the Century", as Idman.biz reports.

A three-member tribunal will investigate the violations for about 10 weeks and a verdict will be handed down by the end of the current season. If City are found guilty of all or some of the charges, the club could face fines or major sanctions, points deductions or even expulsion from the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's team allegedly committed these violations from 2009 to 2018. It was decided to investigate the team's documents related to financial violations from February 2023.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Nigerian player joins Gabala
14:36
Football

Nigerian player joins Gabala

The 22-year-old Kryvbas midfielder was taken on a one-year lease
Urfan Abbasov: "A tough game awaits us"
13:34
Football

Urfan Abbasov: "A tough game awaits us"

"I believe that we will get a good result in Tovuz"
Remarkable match for Aykhan Abbasov
12:36
Football

Remarkable match for Aykhan Abbasov

He worked in four clubs during his career
Shaqiri's first goal since his return
12:21
Football

Shaqiri's first goal since his return

He scored his first goal after returning to Basel and advanced his team to the R16 finals of the Swiss Cup
Turan Bayramov: "I will achieve great results in the European and World Championships"
12:10
Football

Turan Bayramov: "I will achieve great results in the European and World Championships"

"I prepared very well for the race"
14000th goal in Azerbaijan Championship
12:00
Football

14000th goal in Azerbaijan Championship

The author of this ball was Roderick Miller

Most read

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO
14 September 22:44
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day
13 September 21:44
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day

Zagreb Judo Grand Prix has started today
Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine
15 September 23:44
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years
13 September 17:52
Football

First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years

Ballon d'Or’s new owner will be announced on October 28 in Paris