Trial of the Century: Man City in danger of expulsion from Premier League

Manchester City's independent hearing into 115 charges of the Premier League's financial rules will begin today.

The English media calls it the "Trial of the Century", as Idman.biz reports.

A three-member tribunal will investigate the violations for about 10 weeks and a verdict will be handed down by the end of the current season. If City are found guilty of all or some of the charges, the club could face fines or major sanctions, points deductions or even expulsion from the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's team allegedly committed these violations from 2009 to 2018. It was decided to investigate the team's documents related to financial violations from February 2023.

