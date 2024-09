Mahir Emreli, who protects the honor of the German II Bundesliga club, did not make his debut in Nurnberg.

The player of Azerbaijan national team was on the bench for the first time, Idman.biz reports.

Emreli's team was a guest of Ulm in the 5th round. The match ended with a 2:1 victory for Mahir's team.

After this victory, Nurnberg, which increased its points to 7, is on the 11th place.

Idman.biz