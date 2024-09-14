Real club Athletic forward Nico Williams became an ambassador.

Spanish press reported on this, Idman.biz reports.

If any of Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo wants to leave the team, the Royal Club considers the 22-year-old Spanish player to be the ideal option.

In the 2024/25 season, Nico Williams played 4 matches at the club level, but did not stand out. Nico, the champion of EURO 2024, scored 2 goals and 1 assist in 6 matches. After that, his name was closely associated with Barcelona.

The Transfermarkt portal estimated the value of Williams at 70 million euros.

Idman.biz