Real have extended the contract with Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The term of the new contract is until June 30, 2030, Idman.biz reports.

Lunin joined the club in 2018, at 19, and has been involved in the main team since 2020. Over the years, Andriy has won 10 Cups, 2 Champions Leagues, 1 World Club Championship, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 2 La Liga, 1 Spanish Cup, and 2 Spanish Super Cups as part of the team.

Idman.biz